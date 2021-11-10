Chennai: 75,000 personnel ready for relief work, says DGP

Chennai :

At least 350 personnel from Coastal Security Group are being deployed with 350 kayaks for rescue work along with 50 trained fishermen, while 250 STF personnel are stationed in The Nilgiris to handle possible landslides. Apart from regular control room numbers like 100, 101, 112 and 108, State control room may be contacted on 28447701, 703 and 23452359, besides city control room on 23452380 in case of emergencies, the press release from the DGP office said.





11 NDRF teams deployed in TN, Pondy





Meanwhile, 11 National Disaster Response Force teams are being deployed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including five in Chennai, following the Revenue Administration Commissioner’s request seeking their pre-deployment. One team each would be deployed in Manali, Tambaram and Perumbakkam along with two other teams in Chennai. Two teams would be stationed in Madurai and Puducherry, and one each in Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Karaikal.



