Assure KVPY exams in regional languages next yr, Centre told

Chennai :

When a petition moved by G Thirumurugan from Ramanathapuram, seeking the court to direct the Centre to conduct KVPY examination in all scheduled languages, came up for hearing, Additional Solicitor General R Sankaranarayanan said it would take time to do so this year.





“Since the KVPY is a computer-based test (CBT) online mode of examination, we have to prepare the process in computers. Also, experts have to translate a subject from English to any regional language. This process will require five to six months,” the ASG submitted.





Recording the submissions, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu agreed that the examination could not be revamped now, as the process has already begun. However, the Centre should submit an undertaking that would explore all possibilities to conduct it in all scheduled languages from the coming year, the Chief Justice added.





The bench also noted that conducting such examinations in all languages listed in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution would enable tapping into young talents across the country despite language barriers. When the ASG agreed to file an affidavit stating that efforts would be taken to conduct the exam in all regional languages, the bench directed him to file it by November 15 and posted the matter to that date.



