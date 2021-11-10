Two rain-related deaths reported in North Chennai

Chennai :

Jayavelu (54) of Meenambal Nagar in Korukkupet, a daily wage labourer, stepped out for work on Sunday and did not return home since then. While his family had lodged a missing complaint at the local police station, passersby noticed a body floating in the pit dug near the canal at Basin Bridge. Police retrieved the body and the investigation revealed that it was Jayavelu who went missing on Sunday.





Korukkupet police have altered the case and suspect that he could have fallen into the pit and died while crossing the railway track. Further investigation is on. Meanwhile, a 34-year-old woman was found dead in her inundated house in New Washermenpet.





The deceased Sumathi of VOC Nagar is a single mother of two children and had difficulty walking since she met with an accident.





On Monday, her children stepped out since the house was inundated and returned a few hours later. They found Sumathi lying unconscious in their waterlogged house and rushed her to the hospital. However, she was declared brought dead. Police suspect that she might have fallen in her attempt to drain the water inside her house and succumbed unable to stand up on her feet again. New Washermenpet police gave registered a case and further investigation is on. Sumathi worked as a housemaid to take care of her children, said police.





Meanwhile, CCTV footage of a couple narrowly escaping from running over by an MTC after their bike hit a pothole in Otteri went viral on Tuesday. The incident is said to have happened on Monday and the couple can be seen falling off the bike near a bus stop after hitting a pothole and the MTC bus passing by almost tan over the woman pillion rider.



