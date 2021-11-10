Poondi reservoir discharge raised to 5,000 cusecs

Chennai :

On Monday, the water level in the reservoir was 33.7 feet and the outflow was 4,040 cusecs. “Now, the water level has increased to 34.58 feet against the total capacity of 35 feet. The reservoir receives around 3,000 cusecs and the outflow has also increased to 5,000 cusecs. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for several districts of Tamil Nadu. So to avoid flooding in the neighbouring areas, the water discharge has been increased,” said a senior WRD official adding that 3,000 cusecs have been released to the link canals.





As the flow has increased, the people living in the low-lying areas have been asked to evacuate to safer locations. The official said 1,000 cusecs of water released from Ammapalli reservoir has reached Poondi.





Veeranam to reach full capacity soon: Meanwhile, Veeranam lake reached 45.10 feet on Tuesday against the full capacity of 47.50 feet while the officials are constantly monitoring the inflow and outflow of water.One of the main sources of drinking water to Chennai and for irrigation in over 50,000 acres in Cuddalore district, the lake gets recharged through Kollidam and Vadavaru channel. The lake has a total capacity of 1465 MCFt water and on Tuesday it had 892.20 MCFt water. Officials said that the inflow through the storm water drain was 59 cusecs while the outflow was 124 cusecs on Tuesday.



