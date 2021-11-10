RGGGH opens separate outpatient unit for rain-related ailments

Chennai :

The dean of the hospital Dr E Theranirajan said they didn’t want the general outpatient services to be affected and will prioritise those coming with complaints of minor water-borne diseases and other ailments.





“The patients requiring inpatient services are also admitted to the emergency ward after the primary screening. Other patients are being screened and given medications accordingly at the new outpatient block,” said Dr E Theranirajan.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the new block and instructed the hospital authorities to keep a stock of all medicines required for the patients coming with symptoms of waterborne diseases, diarrhoea, typhoid and others. He had also instructed the other government hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and primary health centres to keep the stock of all essential drugs and maintain adequate staff at all times.



