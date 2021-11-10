‘Supply to all power-hit areas will resume soon’

Chennai :

According to him, out of the 12,200 power consumers in the city who faced outages due to the precautionary measures taken by Tangedco, only 4,650 consumers were without power supply as of Tuesday morning.





The minister said that the power supply was suspended in 206 distribution transformers. “Now, only 92 transformers are kept off as a precautionary measure,” he said.





The pillar boxes which are in the ground level were impacted in the flood-affected areas and the power supply had to be suspended as a precautionary measure in such places, he said.





“Works are under way to drain the rainwater. As soon as those works are completed, the power supply will be fully restored,” the Minister added.





Senthilbalaji said that the customer service centre received 2,419 complaints from across the State, of which 1,748 complaints came from Chennai.





“Of those complaints, 606 were redressed,” the minister said.



