Residents confront Special Officer in Mudichur

Chennai :

Mahalakshmi Nagar, Arul Nagar and Jagadesh Nagar in Guduvanchery are completely flooded with water and more than 200 families are put to suffer. The situation is the same in Singaperumal Koil, Maraimalai Nagar, and Urapakkam. Most of the houses are flooded and people are unable to come out of their homes. Many have started to vacate to the first floor and requested that the government make necessary arrangements.





The special officer started the inspection from the Zero point of the Adyar river and visited Manivakkam, Mudichur, Amudham Nagar and surrounding areas which are affected the most due to the continuous rain.





The Mudichur residents surrounded the special officer complaining that every year they are put to suffer during the monsoon. They said after the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road was constructed the water started to enter the residential areas. Andrew, a member of an NGO and resident of Mudichur said: “From 2015 we have been requesting the officials to take appropriate steps but in vain. Every year the officials are visiting us for a day or two but no steps are taken to prevent the flood.”





Special officer Amudha, who was accompanied by the Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram district collectors and revenue officials, promised the residents that they would sort out the issues in Mudichur within next year.



