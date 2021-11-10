Collegium clears CJ Banerjee’s transfer

Chennai :

A notification with effect to the recommendation for transfer of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee was uploaded to the SC website on Tuesday.





“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 16, 2021 has recommended transfer of Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Justice, Madras High Court to Meghalaya High Court,” said one of the statements uploaded on the apex court website.





Calcutta High Court judge Sanjib Banerjee was appointed as the CJ of Madras HC and was sworn-in by the then TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit on January 4, 2021 as the 42nd Chief Justice of the Madras HC.





However, President Ram Nath Kovind is yet to give his assent to the recommendation.





Sanjib Banerjee, who identified himself first as a ‘Judge’ and then a ‘Chief’ is known for several landmark judgments and observations as the CJ of Madras HC. He also took several suo-motu cognizances during the second wave.





When the SC collegium recommended the transfer of former Madras HC CJ Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani to the Meghalaya HC in August 2019, she had written to the collegium to reconsider its decision, but the collegium denied her request.



