Inquiry commission to be set up against Velumani: Stalin

Chennai :

Addressing the media after inspecting flood-affected areas, Stalin said that large scale corruption took place during the previous government’s rule, especially while implementing the Smart City project. “There is no clarity on funds obtained from the Union government and the Municipal Administration headed by Velumani did not carry out the works properly and it is clear they obtained only commission,” the CM said.





He added that the previous government had claimed that they allotted Rs 5,000 crore for the project but nothing was undertaken. “After the flood relief works are over, an inquiry commission will be set up against Velumani,” Stalin reiterated. When asked whether action will be taken on the contractors, he replied in the affirmative.





Earlier in the day, he inspected flood-affected areas starting from Kolathur where he observed corporation workers pumping out water in Siva Ilango road-Perambur paper mills road junction and served food to the residents at a relief camp. Following demands from the public and political parties, Stalin announced that food will be supplied in Amma canteens till the rain subsides. Also, food will be prepared in kitchens maintained by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and supplied to the needy.



