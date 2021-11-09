In Images: Grim scenes from the monsoon-hit Chennai

Here are a few pictures of the capital city that was battered by heavy rains in the past two days.
Chennai:
The monsoon has put Chennai on the backfoot.
Heavy rains followed by phased opening of dams have inundated the city, bringing life to a standstill.
With more showers predicted, take a look at the images from various parts of Chennai to get an idea of the damage done.
Kids having a great time in the pool caused by the rains.
Fruit-sellers going about their business despite floods.
Traffic at the GN Chetty Road like any other ordinary day.
Bullock cart wading through the flooded road.
