Tue, Nov 09, 2021

In Images: Grim scenes from the monsoon-hit Chennai

Published: Nov 09,202106:27 PM by Photos by Manivasagan

Updated: Nov 09,202107:43 PM

Here are a few pictures of the capital city that was battered by heavy rains in the past two days.

Threatening tides: A person standing at the Marina.
Chennai:
The monsoon has put Chennai on the backfoot.

Heavy rains followed by phased opening of dams have inundated the city, bringing life to a standstill.

With more showers predicted, take a look at the images from various parts of Chennai to get an idea of the damage done.


Kids having a great time in the pool caused by the rains. 


Fruit-sellers going about their business despite floods.


Traffic at the GN Chetty Road like any other ordinary day.


Bullock cart wading through the flooded road.


