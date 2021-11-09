Chennai floods: High Court slams Corpn over city's condition, warns of suo-motu case

Chennai :

Coming down heavily on the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for the current water logging situation across the city, the Madras High Court on Tuesday warned the GCC that the court would initiate suo-motu proceedings against the corporation if the situation in the city was not brought under control by this weekend.





Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu expressed displeasure while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Corporation to widen the city roads and remove encroachments.





On recording the submission, the judges questioned the GCC as to what was the Chennai corporation doing for the past six years since the 2015 Chennai floods.





“The city should not have experienced what it has been undergoing now as several parts were marooned. The Chennai Corporation should have initiated proper steps and ensure that the city has not inundated during the rainfall season,” the Chief Justice said to GCC’s counsel Kartika Ashok.





While hearing another plea moved by T Tamilarasan of Periyathirukkonam Village in Ariyalur district, who sought the HC to direct the government to remove a private encroachment from Mamanakka lake in his village, the bench directed the government that it should maintain all the water channels properly so that the water could drain.





“It was such pity that half the year, we are longing for water, and the rest of the half, we are dying in water,” the Chief Justice slammed.





The HC also noted that it should not be the case for a developed state like Tamil Nadu. “We are not a backward state. We are the most advanced State in the country in several aspects. So, the situation cannot be the one for a developed state in the country,” the bench observed.





The judges also made a note that the court has been coming through several cases of waterlogging. “We have seen the cases even the government is occupying the water bodies. The authorities are removing the encroachments from the water bodies. However, after some period, again it has been occupied by some others,” the HC observed.





The court expressed its hope that the situation would improve in the upcoming days otherwise the HC would initiate suo-motu proceedings by this weekend.