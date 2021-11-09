DSP and his wife under DVAC scanner for amassing assets worth Rs 1.1 crore

Chennai :

The officer, R Jeyaram, while working as an inspector of police in the West Zone and holding the post of DSP in Dharapuram Sub Division and at Tirupur District between April 2013 and February 2021 had misused his position as a public servant, and enriched himself.





It's said that he is in possession of pecuniary resources in the name of his wife Meenakumari, who is also cited as an accused by DVAC, which are disproportionate to the known sources of his income. The DVAC has registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.





The officer had joined the Government service as a direct sub-inspector of Police in the1996. Later, he was promoted to inspector of police during 2006 and to the present rank as Deputy Superintendent of Police in 2017.





With the income, Jeyaram had allegedly purchased movable and immovable properties in the name of his wife, Meenakumari, a homemaker, and constructed residential building against the known sources of his income.





Accordingly, the assets that stood in the name of Meenakumari at the beginning of the check period were valued as Rs. 16.9 lakh, which stood at Rs .1.76 crore at the end of the check period.





After calculating the genuine income, possible expenditure, and likely savings, DVAC said that the couple had amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.10 crore, which is 183 percent in excess of the income generated via the known source of income.