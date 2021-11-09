Govt failed to handle flooding in Chennai: EPS

Chennai :

The AIADMK leader, after visiting inundated areas in Virugambakkam, T Nagar and Koyambedu, told reporters that water had entered into houses coming under T Nagar and Virugambakkam Assembly constituencies on Saturday and had not receded for the past two days. And if the situation persists, people would be subjected to severe mental trauma, the Opposition Leader said. EPS also gave away flood relief materials and interacted with flood victims.





Former revenue and disaster management minister RB Udhayakumar echoed the views of EPS and said that the state had failed to form a team comprising IAS officers to handle the flood crisis in Chennai.





The usual practice is to form a team of officers to monitor each zone in Chennai, but this system has not been followed by the present government, Udhayakumar said refuting the claims of Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran. AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also urged the cadres to take up flood relief works in rain-hit areas and instructed the district secretaries to monitor flood and relief works. Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in a statement urged the state to compensate the farmers hit by floods. She also urged for the immediate procurement of paddy by the state government.