Man washed away in canal near Red Hills, body retrieved

Chennai :

The deceased, G Arumugam, of Vadakarai was a daily wage worker. The incident happened when he went near the canal to attend nature’s call. Passers-by noticed him slipping and falling into the canal after stepping on a thermocol sheet and alerted the fire control room. Since there was an excess flow of water on the canal after the lake was opened on Sunday due to incessant rains, he could not swim back against the water current and was washed away. Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot, but they could only retrieve his body. His body was sent for post-mortem examination and a case was registered.



