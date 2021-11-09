Construction worker electrocuted, woman dies as saree catches fire

Chennai :

The incident happened when the victim, Vijay, a construction worker, was removing the old tiles with an iron rod. As the rod came in contact with exposed wires, he suffered an electric shock around 6 pm and collapsed on the spot. He was rushed Kilpauk Medical College, but was declared brought dead. On information, Otteri police registered a case and further investigation is on. Meanwhile, a 75-year-old woman succumbed to burns after her saree caught while praying at home in Tirumangalam on Sunday evening. The deceased Padmavathy was a resident of Tiruvalleeswarar Nagar, said police. She was rushed to KMC, but she succumbed to burns. A case has been registered.



