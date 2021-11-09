IIT Madras records increase in pre-placements offers for 2021-22

Chennai :

The students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras have registered a strong performance in the pre-placement this academic year with the offers increasing during 2021-22. A summer internship process, which the Institute conducted in online mode, helped connect the industry and students and drove up the pre-placement offers (PPOs), said a press release from the institute. As many as 227 PPOs (as of November 5) were extended to IIT-Madras students during the 2021-22 academic year as against 186 offers during the whole of 2020-21 academic year, the release added. The PPOs would continue to be made till the commencement of Phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1.



