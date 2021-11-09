Narrow escape for family of three as car gutted near Perungalathur

Chennai :

A car was gutted in fire near Perungalathur on Sunday night. Kannan, a resident of Adyar and a building contractor, had gone to his hometown in Dindigul to celebrate Deepavali. On Sunday night, he was returning with his wife and son on their car. Around 9 pm, when the car was nearing Perungalathur, Kannan noticed smoke coming from the engine bay. He immediately got down from the vehicle along with his wife and son. According to the police, the vehicle went up in flames within a few minutes. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Tambaram station rushed to the spot and doused the fire. A short circuit in the wiring is suspected to be the reason for fire.



