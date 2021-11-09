‘Review effect of full occupancy in theatres’

Chennai :

The petitioner contended that it was unnecessary to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, as many government offices, schools and colleges were yet to be allowed to function with the full capacity when the order was issued. Rejecting it, the bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said the court could not do anything about an administrative order. Responding to another argument in the plea, the bench said no specific SOPs was required.





“The petitioner has not placed any material demonstrating the adverse effect of the impugned order,” the bench observed, but asked the government to review the current situation with regard to the number of cases.



