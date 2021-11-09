Focus on other issues: Madras HC on temple guards plea

Chennai :

When the petition filed by Ayyaa, a resident of Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district, came for hearing, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu was baffled at the number of petitions filed before it in connection with the temples.





“The HC has given so many directions regarding temple properties issues and on other subjects. People with public spirit should concentrate on other subjects, including poverty eradication and education, too,” the HC noted while dismissing the petition.





Noting that every ATM was protected by security guards, the petitioner had contended that the idols and jewels in temples should be properly safeguarded by appointing guards and not just CCTVs.





“Recently, a Chola-era antique Nataraja idol was found in the US. Though CCTV cameras are installed in temples, it is necessary to make arrangements to protect temple assets by guards,” the petitioner submitted through his counsel NU Pressanna.





However, the bench rejected those claims saying that it was the temple authorities who should decide on this matter.



