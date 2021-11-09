Except Chennai, all districts record less than 100 new cases

Chennai :

Chennai reported the highest number of new cases (126), while all other districts reported less than 100 cases. Coimbatore added 94 cases followed by Chengalpattu with 74.





The overall test positivity rate in the State and in Chennai stood at 0.8 per cent.





Tamil Nadu notified six deaths on Monday, with three deaths each in government and private hospitals. The toll due to COVID now stands at 36,226. The bulletin from the State Health Department said 937 persons were discharged after treatment, taking total recoveries to 26,63,323. After this, there are 10,372 active cases in Tamil Nadu, with Chennai on top with 1,222 cases.





Meanwhile, 1,00,563 persons were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.





Health Minister holds discussion with central dengue prevention team





Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Secretary J Radhakrishnan held discussions with the central dengue control team on Monday. A team of senior officials would review the dengue preparedness measures in Tamil Nadu, and inspect Rajiv Gandhi Government GH and GH in Tiruvallur on Tuesday.



