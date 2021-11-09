Ex-boyfriend slits girl’s throat, attempts suicide

Chennai :

Ajith of Minjur and the 22-year-old victim from Kanagam in Taramani were in a relationship when they worked together at a mobile phone retail showroom. The man was upset as she started avoiding him of late citing his behaviour and opposition from her parents for their relationship.





On Sunday, Ajith reached the victim’s house on the pretext of a friendly meet. But a quarrel erupted between them when they were talking inside a room privately.





Hearing the noise, the woman’s family members opened the door and found the woman bleeding from the back of the neck, face, and hands, while Ajith was holding a knife in his hands. He allegedly managed to enter another room and locked himself up.





The woman was rushed to the hospital and police were alerted. Taramani police reached the spot, broke open the door and rescued Ajith who was found hanging to end life. He too was rushed to the hospital.





When contacted, Taramani police said that both were out of danger. “Ajith had brought a knife with him and the woman suffered injuries on her hands while resisting his attack,” said an officer.





A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Ajith and he will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital.



