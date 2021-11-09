Chennai police’s special team rescues stranded octogenarian, elderly couple and toddler

Chennai :

In Vepery police station limits, a two-year-old child and 80-year-old man who were in need of medical care and could not step out of their houses at Ashtapujam Road in Choolai due to water-logging were rescued by sub-inspector David and team and rushed to the hospitals.





In Mambalam police station limits, police received information that an elderly couple was stranded in their house on Raman Street. Sub-inspector Prabakaran and team rescued the couple - Moorthi (80) and Shyamala (71) in wheelchairs and took them to their relative’s house in a patrol vehicle. Meanwhile, the man who was washed away in Otteri Nala canal on Sunday remain missing till Monday evening. The person was identified as M Ezhumalai, 30, of Otteri.