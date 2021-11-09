12 IPS officers to coordinate relief activities across Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The officers appointed include Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, who will be assisted by IG Sanjay Kumar to monitor the work in Chennai. The other officers are ADGP K Jayanth Murali (Kancheepuram range), ADGP Amaresh Pujari (Vellore range), ADGP Abhay Kumar Singh (Salem), ADGP K Vannia Perumal (Coimbatore), ADGP Shailesh Kumar Yadav (Tiruchy), ADGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal (Thanjavur), ADGP Vinit Dev Wankhede (Dindigul), ADGP HM Jayaram (Madurai), IG Kapil Kumar C Saratkar (Villupuram), IG Sumit Sharan (Ramanathapuram) and IG Abhin Dinesh Modak (Tirunelveli). IG R Dhinakaran and IG A Arun have been appointed as substitute officers. The officers should visit the ranges and carry out planning and coordination of general preparedness, identifying vulnerable places, mapping and analysis, institutional arrangements, prepositioning of men and equipment, community participation, mitigation measures, deployment of traffic plan and relief arrangements in coordination with district administration and IAS officers concerned.



