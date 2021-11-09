Complete probe against Velumani in 10 weeks: Madras High Court

Chennai :

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the direction while hearing the petitions filed by Arappor Iyakkam and DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi alleging irregularities in awarding contracts of Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations when Velumani was the Local Administration minister. While hearing the petitions, the court appointed a committee headed by DVAC SP R Ponni to probe the allegations.





After the regime change, DVAC initiated a fresh probe, which Velumani challenged before the HC arguing that a fresh enquiry could not be conducted as the probe was over. According to him, the special team headed by Ponni had already completed the probe and submitted its report to the court in a sealed cover on January 23, 2020. Following this, the then government decided to close the case. “The change in the political scenario in the State could not be a ground to initiate a fresh probe in a closed case,” Velumani contended.





He also sought the court to direct the DVAC to hand over the sealed report, but Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram said he could not ask for the report at this stage. Citing that the DVAC probe was on, the AG appealed to the court to close the case filed by Arappor. Hearing the submissions, the bench directed the DVAC to complete the probe and place a report within 10 weeks.



