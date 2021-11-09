Safety measures to keep in mind during Chennai rains

Chennai :

If there is flooding and you are leaving the house immediately, don’t forget to turn off the power and gas.





If there is power, always keep water tanks filled, because you don’t know when there will be a power supply cut.





Secure all the important documents — either carry them with you if you are evacuating or keep them in a safe place.





Save the names and contact numbers of zonal officers. You can also call Chennai Corporation number 1913 for emergencies. For rescue help in flooded areas, call 1070 – it is the helpline number of Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority. TN Health Department’s 24X7 helpline number 104 is also active. Have a written copy of all the emergency numbers.





Don’t start any vehicle if it is flooded because it will be beyond repair. That’s a lesson we learned from the previous flood situation in Chennai. Also, disconnecting the battery from the car is not advisable — in case of an emergency, you might not be able to start the vehicle soon.





If you notice a pothole in the centre of the road, immediately inform people around. Do not walk through moving water.





Stock up basic medicines at home and don’t self-medicate. You can use the Greater Chennai Corporation’s telemedicine app service. Government doctors will assist and give suggestions.





Instead of panic buying provisions, stock up sensibly for the next three or four days.





Be considerate to stray animals. If possible, provide them shelter and food





Keep in mind that COVID cases are still there. Wear a mask when you venture out.



