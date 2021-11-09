Hoteliers, airport on alert with more rains predicted in Chennai

Chennai :

“The visibility is normal and there are no major flight cancellations. We are monitoring the water level in the Adyar river. There will not be a repeat of the 2015 flood this time around. Nevertheless, we are alert,” said a senior official at Chennai airport.





According to him, after the 2015 Chennai floods, the airport has doubled its monsoon preparedness effort.





“The weatherman has predicted incessant rains. We are monitoring the situation. The airport is functioning as usual. In 2015, the airport was closed due to floods,” the airport official added.





Similarly, star hotels learning from the 2015 Chennai floods are also geared up to meet the emerging situation.





“One of the major lessons learnt during 2015 floods by the hoteliers in Chennai was the usage of resources in an optimal manner,” said Prakash Jayadevan, General Manager of 167-room Trident Hotel which is part of the Oberoi Group.





On how the hotel located near the Chennai airport is geared up, he said: “We have our Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). We have extra pumps to pump out water in case of stagnation. The rainwater harvesting pits have been cleaned.”





Asked about the stocks, he said: “Normally we have stock of provisions and others for four/five days. Similarly, we have sufficient stock of water bottles. We have a good stock of diesel to run our generators in case of any power failure.”





“We have provisions for one week. We have engaged people to clear the canal near our property in T Nagar so that there is a free flow of water and no overflowing,” said T Nataraajan, CEO, GRT Hotels & Resorts.





In 2015, the GRT group’s Grand Chennai in the T Nagar locality was closed due to floods. The hotel had opened its doors for the residents affected by the floods. Apart from shelter, the hotel also provided food for the poor in 2015.





Nataraajan hopes there will not be a repeat of the 2015 floods but nevertheless, he is concerned.











