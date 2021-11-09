Incessant rain fails to stop proceedings at Madras High Court

Chennai :

The Madras High Court Registry said on Monday that judges would sit for virtual hearing. “The principal seat of the MHC will function in a restricted manner,” it said adding if the judges did not arrive, alternative benches would be announced to take up urgent hearings. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu came to the court and heard 52 items since morning. The final hearings were taken up only when the counsels representing both sides were present. The principal district judges would decide on the civil, magistrate and family courts in other districts depending on the weather situation there, the Registry added.