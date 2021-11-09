Chennai: Adambakkam police station gets flooded, shifted

Chennai :

Following the continuous rain, many parts of Chennai and suburbs like Pallavaram, Tambaram, Anagaputhur, Sembakkam, Pammal, Kovilambakkam, Madambakkam, Medavakkam and Adambakkam are inundated. The Adambakkam police station, which is functioning in New Colony, was flooded by water on Monday morning. Initially, the cops took the important documents and other equipment to a safer place but later in the afternoon the police station had to be shifted temporarily. Police said the station was shifted to the first floor of a house in New Colony 2nd Street. However, a few constables would be stationed at the old police station since the public might not be aware of the shifting.



