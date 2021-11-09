Tue, Nov 09, 2021

Sunday suburban train pattern to be followed on Tuesday

Published: Nov 09,202102:51 AM

Railway officials have reduced the frequency of suburban train service on Tuesday owing to incessant rain and waterlogging in manyparts of Chennai.

Representative image
Chennai:
An official statement from SR said the Sunday pattern of suburban train services would be followed in Chennai Central-Arakkonam, Chennai Central-Gummidipundi/Sullurpeta, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach-Velachery sections owing to incessant rains and waterlogging in various areas of the Chennai railway division. Railway officials were maintaining normal service in the suburban segment till late Monday.

