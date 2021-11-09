Sunday suburban train pattern to be followed on Tuesday

Railway officials have reduced the frequency of suburban train service on Tuesday owing to incessant rain and waterlogging in manyparts of Chennai.
Chennai:
An official statement from SR said the Sunday pattern of suburban train services would be followed in Chennai Central-Arakkonam, Chennai Central-Gummidipundi/Sullurpeta, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach-Velachery sections owing to incessant rains and waterlogging in various areas of the Chennai railway division. Railway officials were maintaining normal service in the suburban segment till late Monday.
