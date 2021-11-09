Stalin visits rain-hit areas in north Chennai

Chennai :

The Chief Minister visited the medical camp in Kalyanapuram and obtained information about the treatments provided to the public. Then he visited the water stagnated area near Bharat Theatre in Royapuram and instructed the officials to clear water at the earliest. He also distributed relief materials such as milk, bread, blankets etc to the public.





Later, Stalin visited RK Nagar and Kodungaiyur and interacted with the public, listening to their grievances. He then visited Annai Sathya Nagar, Maha Kavi Bharathi Nagar and Mullai Nagar in Perambur and inspected the flood-affected areas. He visited the damaged houses in Annai Sathya Nagar and assured the residents that all necessary steps will be taken for their safety.





Stalin then said that for every zone, a team with three fishermen has been appointed with a motor fitted boat to rescue people stuck in low lying areas. A team of officials have been set up in all the 200 wards to supply food for people.



