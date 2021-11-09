Battered Chennai on Baywatch as MET predicts more rain

Chennai :

A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels and under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 24 hours. “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on November 8 and 9 and heavy to very heavy rain at few places with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely on November 10 and 11. Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are also likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period,” the IMD said in a statement.





Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy to very heavy rains for five districts, and over 18 districts for the next 24 hours.





“The cyclonic circulation is likely to move west– northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach north Tamil Nadu coast by early morning on Thursday,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, Chennai.





The official added that due to the low pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, delta districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Heavy showers with thunderstorm is predicted for Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts for the next two days.





Squally weather with winds gusting up to 60 kmph is predicted over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar for the next four days. Similar conditions are likely over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next two days. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas, the IMD said.



