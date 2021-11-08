Four die due to rain-related incidents in Chennai: Minister Ramachandran

Chennai :

"In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu received an average of 1.5 cms of rainfall and Chennai received an average of 7.9 cms. When compared to the average rainfall in the northeast monsoon season, this year the rainfall has exceeded by 44 percent. Due to the downpour, 4 persons have died in Chennai, Madurai and Theni districts. 16 cattle have died. 263 huts were damaged out of which 26 were completely damaged and the remaining partially damaged. 70 houses were damaged including 5 which were completely damaged", the Minister told the media.





He also said that as rain is continuously pounding the city 169 relief camps were established in Chennai and officials were appointed for every camp. 889 persons were made to stay in 48 relief camps and so far 1.5 lakh food packets have been distributed through the relief camps.





13 subways in the city were inundated and with the help of motors water has been pumped out of 10 subways. Similarly, water stagnated in 166 streets is being pumped out and 75 uprooted trees were removed.





Speaking about relief camps in other districts, Minister said that in Kanchipuram district 128 persons of 43 families were made to stay in five relief camps, in Tiruvannamalai district 71 persons of 15 families were made to stay in two relief camps, in Chengalpattu district 79 persons of 20 families were made to stay in two relief camps and in Tiruvallur district 36 persons of nine families were made to stay in a relief camp.





Minister further said that two companies of NDRF have been sent to Madurai and one each to Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur district. Two teams of SDRF were also sent to Cuddalore and Thanjavur.







