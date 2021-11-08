Officials confident of handling flood situation in Tamil Nadu, says everything under control

Chennai :

“The flood situation in Chennai and its adjacent areas is very much under control and no parts of the city has gone detached like the 2015 Chennai floods. Evacuation of people in low lying areas, operation of temporary shelters, closure of subways, usage of high motor pumps and clearing of uprooted trees are current tasks handled by the state disaster management authority and revenue officials,” a senior government official told DT Next. Almost all the Highways in the State are motorable and there was no hindrance to the movement of large vehicles. Waterlogging and potholes are an issue in city roads and will be attended to when the rains recede. We are anticipating water inundation in areas like Ambattur, Tambaram, Medavakkam, Velachery, Redhills, Ekattuthangal and Nolambur that are surrounded by water bodies and rivers in spate, the official said.





“Due to extreme rainfall warning issued by the regional meteorological centre, collectors have already been briefed to lift the sluices even before the optimum storage level, so that the outflow of reservoirs can be planned and controlled in case of a deluge,” the official said adding that the State is also in touch with National Disaster Response Force, Railways, Coast Guard and Indian Air Force to be deployed in case of heavy floods.





“Till now the situation is handled by the State departments and we are hoping that there are no continuous spells of rain till Wednesday. The chief secretary control room at the secretariat and the state disaster management headquarters at Ezhilagam is monitoring all the major dams and the district wise rainfall situation for continuous flood mitigation works," another official in flood mitigation works said.



