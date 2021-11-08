Spurned lover slits woman's throat at her house, attempts suicide

Chennai :

Ajith (26) of Minjur and the 22 year old victim from Kanagam area in Taramani were in relationship when they worked together at a mobile phone retail showroom. However, she started avoiding him of late citing his behaviour and opposition from her parents fir their relationship. Meanwhile, Ajith found out that the woman had been chatting with another man and was upset.





On Sunday, Ajith reached the victim's house on the pretext of a friendly meet, but a quarrel erupted between them when they were talking inside a room even as the woman's family members were present at the house.





Hearing the noise, they opened the door and found the woman bleeding from the back if her neck, face and hands, while Ajith was holding a knife in his hands. He allegedly managed to enter another room and locked himself up.





The woman was rushed to the hospital and police were alerted. Taramani police rushed to the spot and broke open the door. Ajith who was found hanging to end life was rescued. He too was rushed to the hospital.





When contacted, Taramani police said that both were out of danger. "Ajith has brought the knife with him and the woman resisted his attack, leading to the injuries on her hands," said an officer.





A case of attempted murder has been registered by police and Ajith will be arrested after he was discharged from the hospital.