160 relief camps set up as Chennai floats on water

Chennai :

According to Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran, affected persons have been housed in the relief camps and a total of 50,451 food packets have been distributed to people affected by water-logging.





He said giant pumps are being used to pump out water from subways and water-logged areas.





With the weathermen announcing formation of depression in Bay of Bengal, Ramachandran said two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been sent to Madurai and one team each to Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts.





According to him, 5,106 relief camps have been set up in the coastal districts and District Collectors have been ordered to provide the people housed in relief camps the needed materials.