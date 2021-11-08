Private paint parties spread the idea of social artworking

Chennai :

But now, the events have become more exclusive and private. Earlier, IlluminArty, founded by Indrajala Moturi and Mridul Sahuwala, was organising public paint parties at different venues in the city. After the pandemic, they are curating paint parties for birthday parties, kitty parties and bridal showers. Mridul, one of the co-founders of IlluminArty, says that they have stopped public events for time being and are focussing on private ones. “We have launched private events a month back and the response has been good. Earlier, people preferred public art events that provided them a space to build meaningful relationships in an artistic backdrop. After the pandemic, they wanted private parties,” says Mridul.





Through IlluminArty, the duo is spreading the idea of social artworking. “We customise paint parties according to the need of the clients. Since it has become private now, we don’t offer the venue as such. We provide art materials, do the setup and conduct the art party that will finish in 60 or 90 minutes. The place, food, and drinks will be clients’ choice. People preferred one or two colours earlier; but now, many are using more colours. The point of such events is to let loose and enjoy creative freedom. We take the participants through a step-by-step guided painting session, where they come up with an art piece,” explains Mridul.







