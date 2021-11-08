3 of Sri Chaitanya’s students secure 5th rank in NEET

Chennai :

The institution also secured 21 top ranks below 100 ranks in the open category. Further, the institution’s students have secured under 10 ranks. They got the 2nd , 4th , 5th , 5th , 5th , 6th , 7th and 9th ranks (in all categories) and under the below 1,000 ranks, they have secured 287 ranks (in all categories).





Commenting on the results that were announced by the National Testing Agency for NEET 2021, Sushma Boppana, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution said, “Congratulations to all our students who have performed well in the NEET 2021 examination. The credit goes to the hard work put in by our students and the guidance by the faculty, as well as the quality test preparation, imparted at Sri Chaitanya. I would also like to extend our gratitude to the parents for being a constant support to the students. I wish them all the best for the future.”





Over 16 lakh students appeared in the exam this year. With NEET results out, the Medical Counselling Committee and other counselling authorities will begin the registration process for MBBS and other medical courses registration soon.





The students credited their outstanding performance to the hard work and the excellent coaching provided by Sri Chaitanya, which is considered amongst the most competitive in India (and Asia as a whole). The NEET is applicable for admission to all medical colleges in the country.