SRM College of Occupational Therapy opens sensory garden

“This sensory garden will follow the concept of ‘Learn, Apply and Play’,” said Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences) Lt Col Dr A Ravi Kumar. “This is the first-of-its-kind in the vicinity and is a new concept that will help parent who has children with processing deficiency.”





Dean (Medical) Dr A Sundaram said, “Many do not know about this treatment. However, it is important for parents to identify the problem at the earliest so that their ward gets the right treatment at the right time.”





Dr Ganapathy Sankar, Dean, College of OT, said that the sensory garden is first-of-its-kind. He explained about how and why this garden would help to lead a better life.





“This sensory garden has the multi-sensory environment, enriched with various sensory resources like tactile, visual, auditory, olfactory, gustatory, vestibule, among others.”





“The purpose of this garden is to experience therapy through play, to facilitate physical, mental and socialisation needs for children with sensory processing problems.” Also present during the inauguration were Medical Superintendent Dr K Thangaraj, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr R Balamurugan among others.