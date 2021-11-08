Ensure convoy movement doesn’t affect public: Guv RN Ravi

Chennai :

According to Raj Bhavan statement on Sunday, Governor Ravi further asked the DGP to take necessary measures to ensure that traffic movement was not hindered causing public discomfort. The direction came after an incident saw the security measures for Governor’s convoy resulted in traffic jams, leading to complaints from motorists. Last Tuesday, when Governor was returning to Chennai from Auroville near Puducherry, the police had stopped, diverted many vehicles, leading to traffic jams along the Tindivanam-Chennai NH. A retired bureaucrat whose vehicle was stopped at Chengalpattu for more than an hour had informed Governor’s office regarding the matter.