Man fishing at Ambattur lake struck dead by lightning

Chennai :

The deceased, M Sridhar of MKB Nagar in Ambattur, was a fisherman. He went fishing at Ambattur lake around 3 am along with friend Kamalakannan. Around 7.30 am, Sridhar, who was sitting at one end of the boat, suddenly collapsed and fell into the water after lightning. Kamalakannan, who was sitting at the other end of the boat, tried to rescue Sridhar, but his efforts went in vain. Later, he informed his family members over the phone and they all rushed to the lake. They searched for Sridhar, but they could only retrieve his body. When his body was found, his ear, chest and abdomen had burn injuries, which police said were signs of lightning strike.





Sridhar’s body was sent for post-mortem examination. The Ambattur police have registered a case on the incident. Further investigation is on.



