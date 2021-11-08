Four dead in rain-related mishaps

Chennai :

His body was retrieved around 2.30 am and sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, a 54-year-old woman G Roopavathy was electrocuted at Kodungaiyur when she switched on the motor pump at her house. She was declared brought dead to a private hospital. In related incidents, two people drowned as Madurai and Virudhunagar experienced heavy rains. The deceased were identified as V Rajasekar (30), of M. Ramasamypuram, and A. Musthafa (20) of Virudhunagar. Rajasekar was drowned in the gushing waters of a stream while Musthafa who had come along with his friends to Saptur, drowned in a stream at Keni.