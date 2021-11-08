Schools and colleges closed on Nov 8, 9, one-day off for govt offices in Chennai

Chennai :

The government declared holidays for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on November 8 and 9.





The CM also appealed to the people, who had travelled to their native place for Deepavali, to postpone their travel to Chennai.









The GCC has set up 160 relief camps in the city and four NDRF teams have been despatched to Madurai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and SDRF teams have been sent to Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts.





The CM also announced one day off for all government offices in Chennai district except essential services such as Aavin, public transport, local administration, Health and Revenue Departments.