Chennai buckles under deluge, weathermen predict heavy rain for two more days

Chennai :

The rainfall is expected to continue, with the RMC issuing a red alert for 16 districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts, predicting heavy to very rains for the next 48 hours. A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form on Tuesday. Rainwater entered several houses in parts of neighbourhoods in the city and suburbs, including Saidapet, Velachery, Ambattur, Korattur and Vyasarpadi, bringing back memories of the deluge of 2015 in the city. Several reports of power outages were also received. People were evacuated in inflatable boats by disaster response teams from some of the locations. Most city and peripheral roads came under sheets of water and several trees were uprooted, leading to traffic diversions and disruption in transport services. In view of all round water logging, at least six subways were closed for traffic.





Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said the all time record of highest rain was 45 cm in 1976. Following that in 1985, Chennai had recorded 25 cm and 33 cm rainfall on two different dates. Subsequently, in 2015, the city experienced 25 cm rainfall and now the city has recorded close to that level, he said. “We have received 43 per cent more showers,” he added. Nearly 181 areas across the city were inundated, especially areas like Egmore, T Nagar and Kodambakkam. The number of flooded subways increased to 13 by evening from six subways at 8am. Rainwater was removed from five of these subways. According to RMC, till 8.30 pm on Sunday, Chennai received 58.5 mm of rainfall, Meenambakkam 33 mm, Puzhal 41.5 mm, Puzhal 41.5 mm, Taramani 39.5 mm, YMCA Nandanam 41 mm, West Tambaram 39 mm and MRC Nagar 32 mm on Sunday.









Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday spoke to Chief Minister MK Stalin and assured him of all possible support in rescue and relief work.





Water released from three major reservoirs









Discharge from Poondi reservoir





Following heavy rain in catchment areas, the Water Resources Department (WRD) discharged water from two more major reservoirs – Puzhal and Chembarambakkam tanks –on Sunday due to rapid inflow. The outflow from the Poondi reservoir was increased to 4,352 cusecs. The Department also asked the Collectors to evacuate residents living in low-lying areas.





“The water level at Puzhal lake has reached 19.4 feet against its total capacity of 22.2 feet; initially we released 500 cusecs of water, but with extreme rainfall, inflow has increased. So 2,000 cusecs of water were released in the afternoon. The discharged water will reach Ennore Sea,” said a senior WRD official. As Chembarambakkam lake water level started rising, the Department released 500 cusecs in the beginning but later increased to 2,000 cusecs, after the water inflow reached 2,095 cusecs.









On the other hand, water level reached 35.28 feet in Poondi reservoir where 4,352 cusecs of water were released on Sunday. “The inflow of the reservoir has risen to 5,000 cusecs, so the discharge has also increased to 4,352 cusecs from morning. We have also issued a warning and advised the Collector to relocate people staying in the low-lying areas. Water flow from the reservoir may increase further,” said a WRD official.