No school, colleges for next two days in Chennai and 3 neighbouring districts: Stalin

Chennai :

The Chief Minister inspected various flood affected areas in Chennai starting from Egmore to Kolathur. During the inspection he interacted with the public and listened to their grievances. He walked in the flooded streets with officials and Ministers and instructed them to deploy high-powered motors to pump out water from the flooded houses.





He also inspected the relief camps and distributed relief materials such as blankets and food for the public. He also served food for the inmates of the relief camp and assured them that steps will be taken to pump out water from their houses. Stalin then inspected the disaster management control room in Ezhilagam and instructed the officials to closely monitor the situation.





"As the northeast monsoon has intensified, schools and colleges in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur will remain closed. People traveling to Chennai are also advised to postpone their travel by another two days", said Stalin, while addressing the media, after the inspection in the control room.





He also said that 160 relief camps are ready in the city and 44 are already in use. So far, 50,000 food packets have been distributed in the city. Chennai has recorded 20 cms of rainfall in the last 24 hours and more than 500 high-powered motors are deployed to pump out water from low lying areas.





Stalin further said that NDRF teams have been deployed in Chennai and four teams have been sent to Madurai and Chengalpattu. TANGEDCO officials have been directed to replace the damaged electric poles at the earliest, said Stalin.





The Chief Minister is set to carry out inspection in southern parts of the city later in the evening.







