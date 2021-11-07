Several parts of government TB Hospital campus flooded

Chennai :

Health secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the hospital and instructed the local authorities and hospital officials to carry out removal of stagnant water to prevent healthcare services from being affected.





Dr S Sridhar, Head Of Tuberculosis And Respiratory Department at Government TB Hospital in Tambaram said that the out patient services were being affected due to rains since a week and thus, the out patient services have been moved to a different building.





"Every year the hospital campus gets flooded due to heavy rainfall during the monsoon season as the adjacent area is a low lying area. Thus, we have to make arrangements every time to prevent the water from entering the hospital. The wards of the hospital are safe from flooding as the in patient wards are at an inclination," said Dr Sridhar.





The state health department officials said that the department is working along with the local authorities to pump out rainwater out of the hospital campus. "The wards are safe from rainwater and the patients have not been affected. The inpatient and outpatient services at the hospital are functional as usual," said a senior official from the state health department.