Overall storage in Chennai lakes cross 10,000 Mcft after 11 months

Chennai :

According to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) data, Poondi, Cholavaram, Redhills, Thervoykandigai and Chembarambakkam lakes has a combined storage of 10,076 Mcft against their total storage of 11,757 Mcft. Earlier, the storage reached 10,000 Mcft in December 2020 after 10 years.





The lakes receiving heavy inflow of water at a rate of more than 4,000 causes forcing the authorities to discharge water from Poondi, Cholavaram and Redhills lakes.









As per the data, Poondi lake has 2,864 Mcft and Chembarambakkam lake has 2,934 Mfct. Redhills lake has 2,872 Mcft. Cholavaram and Thervoykandigai had 915 Mcft and 491 Mcft respectively.





On November 5, 2020, the lakes had only 6,199 Mcft.









As of 6am rainfall data, Poondi has recorded 34mm of rainfall while Cholavaram recorded 93mm of rainfall. Redhills and Chembarambakkam have received 73mm and 52mm of rain. Thervoykandigai recorded 58mm of rainfall.



