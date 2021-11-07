Night market-inspired theme restobar serves cuisine from across the world

Chennai :

The newly opened restobar Nght Mrkt, which is inspired by the model of a night market, offers a unique experience to diners.





Stepping into the place located at Khader Nawaz Khan Road would give one the feeling of walking into a bustling market where everything one needs is right around the corner. Started by Varun Sheth, Ritvik Varun and four others, the place flaunts a unique theme to its interiors and food. “We wanted to introduce something new and unique to Chennai.





This resto-bar draws its inspiration from markets from all over the globe. We have included a wide variety of dishes from which customers can pick at their ease and choice. Our menu keeps evolving — in the coming months, we will be adding a few more cuisines according to the demand,” says Varun Sheth, one of the partners.





If the customer is up for a good-old podi idli or Kerala-style beef curry with Malabar paratha, Nght Mrkt has them covered. When Ritvik Varun told us that their shoestring potatoes are addictive, we couldn’t agree more. This must-have starter is made of crispy potatoes tossed in chili oil, garlic and scallions. A few starters on the menu include okra fries, peri peri paneer tikka, and spicy pork momos. Unlike the normal pizzas, their thick crust pesto burrata pizza is served in rectangular slices. The Detroit-style pizza is made with parmesan crust topped with pesto, burrata, and oven-roasted tomatoes. If you want to explore more pan-Asian cuisines, Nght Mrkt has options like nasi goreng and Thai red curry with jasmine rice which are packed with flavours from Indonesia and Thailand. The sushi tacos combine the best of both Asian and Mexican cuisine. Interestingly, the fillings of tacos have an Indian touch — it includes raw mango, pickled carrots and cheese and other choices like teriyaki chicken or smoked salmon, cream cheese, and spicy mayo.





Availability of a wide range of drinks makes Nght Mrkt one of the new favourite hangouts. “We have something called cocktail buckets that can be shared by 3 or 4,” says Varun. Apart from the classic drinks such as margarita or cosmopolitan, if one wants to be a little experimental, he/she can try their special drinks — Classic Mrkt Mary — vodka, fresh lemon juice, Tabasco, Worcestershire and tomato juice or Nght Mrkt Roberta — gin, vodka, tequila brandy, blueberries and grapefruit soda.





The interiors of Nght Mrkt deserve a mention – diners can stroll around leisurely and pick their food from seven stalls including a coffee and ice cream station. Soon, Ritvik will be introducing liquid Nitrogen ice cream to the dessert menu. “We are planning to add six ice creams — three will be alcoholic and three nonalcoholic. The most-ordered dessert currently is the churros that are served with salted caramel and dark chocolate sauce,” quips Varun.