Man drowns trying to escape from police

Chennai :

The deceased K Saravanan (45) of Sorancherry village was playing cards with friends inside the burial ground on Friday afternoon when the incident happened. As police reached the spot on information, the men ran away in different directions, while Saravanan and another villager Jagan, 40, jumped into the river. As Saravanan got stuck in the sludge and cried to rescue, Jagan who followed him, screamed for help. On information, fire personnel from Avadi and Ambattur rushed to the place but Saravanan had already succumbed. His body was retrieved around 8.30 pm. Saravanan’s kin staged a protest and were dispersed by police later.