Absconding 44-year-old held for selling land attached by I-T dept

Chennai :

The accused, Ganapathy Ramasubramaniam (44), was arrested in Tirunelveli. Police said the I-T Department had attached his 1,600 sq ft land in Neelankarai in 2017 after he defaulted on the IT payment. In 2019, the police had arrested Ganapathy’s power of attorney agent Sunil Jain (54) for forging documents and one Sanjay (33) for buying the house knowing that it was illegal.