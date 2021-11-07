WB man dies of cardiac arrest before boarding return flight

Chennai :

The deceased Souvik Bain of West Bengal was suffering from cancer. He had come to Tamil Nadu three months ago to undergo treatment at the CMC Hospital, Vellore. On Friday, he was discharged, and Bain and his father Swaraj Kumar reached Chennai airport to board the night flight to West Bengal. Just before they boarded the flight, Bain, became unconscious. The medical team at the airport rushed to attend to him, but by then he had died, police said.